The Management and Strategy Institute Announces New Certified Business Negotiation Skills Certification

Downingtown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/13/2020 -- The Management and Strategy Institute is excited to announce the launch of its newest program, the Certified Business Negotiator (CBN)™ certification. The art of negotiation is a fundamental skill among business leaders who are interested in furthering their careers and expanding their business ventures. With the help of a leading professional development trade association, individuals can gain confidence in their negotiation skills to achieve success at the bargaining table.



The Certified Business Negotiator course is an online program available on The Management and Strategy Institute website. Interested individuals will be provided with all the necessary materials required to complete the course work and ace the exam at no additional charge. The digital format of the program makes it perfect for busy business professionals who prefer to learn at their own pace.



The course covers a range of topics, listed below, designed to develop and hone negotiation skills.



Understanding the negotiation process

Getting prepared

Laying the groundwork

The three phases of negotiation

Dealing with difficult issues

Negotiating outside the boardroom

Negotiating on behalf of someone

Game theory



Following The Management and Strategy Institute's holistic approach to professional development enables individuals to gain valuable skills that produce results in the boardroom and in everyday life.



Negotiation mastery is just one of the many professional development certifications available at The Management and Strategy Institute. Those interested in advancing their business knowledge even further can view the full list of certifications here.



For more information regarding the Certified Business Negotiator program, the Six Sigma Belt certification, and other courses, please visit https://www.msicertified.com/.



About The Management and Strategy Institute

The Management and Strategy Institute, which is proudly owned and operated by US Veterans, offers flexible, affordable, and professional development courses that are designed to meet the needs of busy adult learners. Its courses include Six Sigma and Business certifications for a variety of industries. All courses are available online for members to learn at their own pace. The Management and Strategy Institute is accredited by a number of highly respected organizations, including the International Association for Six Sigma Certification, the CPD Certification Service, and the Better Business Bureau. Through the MSI Cares program, the Institute regularly gives back to the community, focusing on services that benefit children, veterans, and education.



For more information about courses and programs, https://www.msicertified.com/.