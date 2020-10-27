The Management and Strategy Institute Announces New Lean Yellow Belt Certification

Downingtown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/27/2020 -- The Management and Strategy Institute is proud to announce a new certification program for employees to form foundational knowledge and assist team leaders — the Six Sigma Lean Yellow Belt certification. Companies are always looking for ways to reduce waste across the board. In their ongoing efforts to streamline processes, these companies often turn to employees who have gone through a Six Sigma certification program to find the most efficient ways to reduce waste and improve their practices.



With the Six Sigma Lean Yellow Belt certification, individuals will form a base understanding of the Six Sigma program's overarching goals and philosophies and how to apply these practices to an organization. They will learn how to assist Six Sigma Green and Black Belt leaders throughout a project's length, utilizing their knowledge and speed to achieve the long-term goals of the project in the shortest cycles possible.



Anyone within an organization can earn the Lean Yellow Belt Certification. Call center employees, project managers to upper management can become certified and learn the program's principles. As with the Management and Strategy Institute's other Six Sigma Certification programs, the Lean Yellow Belt certification is entirely online and can be done at the individual's own pace. With study materials and simulations, an individual will have access to all of the knowledge he or she needs to earn a certification and help his or her company move forward.



For more information on the Six Sigma Yellow Belt certification and the other programs the Management and Strategy Institute offers, please visit their website.



About The Management and Strategy Institute

The Management and Strategy Institute, which is proudly owned and operated by US Veterans, offers flexible, affordable, and professional development courses that are designed to meet the needs of busy adult learners. Its courses include Six Sigma and Business certifications for a variety of industries. All courses are available online for members to learn at their own pace. The Management and Strategy Institute is accredited by a number of highly respected organizations, including the International Association for Six Sigma Certification, the CPD Certification Service, and the Better Business Bureau. Through the MSI Cares program, the Institute regularly gives back to the community, focusing on services that benefit children, veterans, and education.



For more information about courses and programs, https://www.msicertified.com/.