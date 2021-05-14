The Management and Strategy Institute Announces the Launch of New Programs

Downingtown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2021 -- The Management and Strategy Institute, a leading provider of Six Sigma training and more, has recently launched a series of programs designed to build a professional's resume through the training of crucial soft skills.



"Soft skills" are skills that aren't highly technical and can therefore be opaque. Usually, soft skills require emotional intelligence and "people" skills such as negotiation, teamwork, and effective time management. Due to the amorphous nature of soft skills, they may be difficult to quantify but are what makes a candidate competitive in the modern economy.



The Management and Strategy Institute has designed a set of courses that would allow individuals to take either ten or twenty-one micro-certifications to build the skills necessary to thrive. These certifications last about an hour and are designed to provide an individual with the qualifications needed to succeed.



The micro-certifications include courses in:

- Empathy and Emotional Intelligence

- Teamwork training

- Time management

- Communications Training

- Ability to Learn

- And more



The list of skills will allow a professional to improve their chances of landing the job they want by increasing the number of valuable qualifications they have on their resume. Many recruiters utilize technology to weed out the candidates they believe cannot work well with the company culture and current team, making soft skill training one of the critical areas that individuals should seek to improve. While everyone possesses soft skills to some degree, individuals must seek to identify and strengthen areas of improvement quickly to avoid missing out on valuable opportunities.



To find out more about the micro-certifications, or sign up for a Six Sigma certification, visit https://www.msicertified.com.



About The Management and Strategy Institute

The Management and Strategy Institute, which is proudly owned and operated by US Veterans, offers flexible, affordable, and professional development courses that are designed to meet the needs of busy adult learners. Its courses include Six Sigma and Business certifications for a variety of industries. All courses are available online for members to learn at their own pace. The Management and Strategy Institute is accredited by a number of highly respected organizations, including the International Association for Six Sigma Certification, the CPD Certification Service, and the Better Business Bureau. Through the MSI Cares program, the Institute regularly gives back to the community, focusing on services that benefit children, veterans, and education.



For more information about courses and programs, https://www.msicertified.com/.