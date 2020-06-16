The Management and Strategy Institute Helps to Feed the Community with Donation to Food Bank of South Jersey

Downingtown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/16/2020 -- In keeping with a longstanding commitment to community service, The Management and Strategy Institute recently donated $1,500 to the Food Bank of South Jersey to help feed area residents struggling to make ends meet during the COVID-19 pandemic.



This donation will pay for 4,500 meals and further the food bank's mission of providing nourishment for hungry children, seniors, and families during these difficult times. The Food Bank of South Jersey has already distributed more than 150 million pounds of food and has served over a million fresh, healthy meals to the community's most vulnerable populations.



As a leading online source for professional development certifications, The Management and Strategy Institute uses a portion of every certification to support charitable organizations through its MSI Cares™ program. As the coronavirus unleashed both physical and economic devastation throughout the country, exacerbating an already serious hunger problem, it became clear that The Food Bank of South Jersey could use MSI Cares™ funds — now, more than ever.



"The Management and Strategy Institute strives every day to help do our part to better the world we live in," said Steven DiLeo, Chief Operations Officer of MSI. "In these unprecedented times, food banks are in serious need of assistance. The Food Bank of South Jersey is instrumental in aiding their community, and we are thrilled to be able to assist them in that goal."



The Management and Strategy Institute understands the tremendous impact the coronavirus outbreak has had on the workforce, leaving millions of Americans unemployed. In April, MSI Cares™ provided 10,000 individuals with free or discounted training and certification opportunities in accordance with its Pledge To America's Workers.



For more information about The Management and Strategy Institute, its charitable endeavors, or its renowned Six Sigma certification courses, please visit the MSI website or contact the Institute today.



About The Management and Strategy Institute

The Management and Strategy Institute, which is proudly owned and operated by US Veterans, offers flexible, affordable, and professional development courses that are designed to meet the needs of busy adult learners. Its courses include Six Sigma and Business certifications for a variety of industries. All courses are available online for members to learn at their own pace. The Management and Strategy Institute is accredited by a number of highly respected organizations, including the International Association for Six Sigma Certification, the CPD Certification Service, and the Better Business Bureau. Through the MSI Cares program, the Institute regularly gives back to the community, focusing on services that benefit children, veterans, and education.



For more information about courses and programs, https://www.msicertified.com/.