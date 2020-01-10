The Management and Strategy Institute Joining Forces with over 400 Companies and Trade Groups Dedicated to Improving the American Workforce

Downingtown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/10/2020 -- As more jobs become available in the U.S., demand is high for workers with particular skills to fill those positions. As a result, both the National Council for the American Worker and the American Workforce Policy Advisory Board were established under the Trump administration to provide workers with a voice and affordable and relevant education and training to workers. As part of this national movement and a recent executive order by the president, the Management and Strategy Institute (MSI), along with over 400 more companies and trade organizations, agreed to sign a Pledge to America's Workers.



The Pledge to America's Workers is a call for companies of all sizes across the country to create more jobs, bolster the economy, and help their fellow men, women, and children to improve their financial and professional futures. Over 14 million new opportunities are currently pledged to American workers, and the Management and Strategy Institute has promised a substantial number of those opportunities. MSI is a company that provides industry-recognized and respected online professional development courses and programs, including Six Sigma Black Belt and Lean certifications, and the company has promised 10,000 training opportunities to underserved workers, displaced workers, and veterans. 50 percent of those opportunities will be provided free of charge.



The White House is committed to American workers and increasing the number of jobs and opportunities for them. This exceptional movement has brought a boon of expanded programs for professional and skill development and has helped to restore the hopes of millions of Americans and their families. MSI is proud to play an integral part in this movement by bringing thousands of training opportunities to Americans who might not have otherwise benefitted from them in the past.



To learn more about the Management and Strategy Institute and enroll in one of its numerous programs, visit https://www.msicertified.com/, and earn a professional certification. Additionally, for more information on the Pledge to America's Workers, visit https://www.whitehouse.gov/pledge-to-americas-workers/ today.



The Management and Strategy Institute, which is proudly owned and operated by US Veterans, offers flexible, affordable, and professional development courses that are designed to meet the needs of busy adult learners. Its courses include Six Sigma and Business certifications for a variety of industries. All courses are available online for members to learn at their own pace. The Management and Strategy Institute is accredited by a number of highly respected organizations, including the International Association for Six Sigma Certification, the CPD Certification Service, and the Better Business Bureau. Through the MSI Cares program, the Institute regularly gives back to the community, focusing on services that benefit children, veterans, and education.



