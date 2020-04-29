The Management and Strategy Institute Launches Crisis Management Certification for Professional Development in Trying Times

Downingtown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2020 -- As the coronavirus outbreak continues to wreak havoc on the global economy, businesses everywhere are scrambling to weather the storm. The importance of a strong crisis management plan has never been more evident. To help companies ensure their survival in these uncertain times — and in the future — the Management and Strategy Institute has announced that its new Corporate Crisis Management Certified (CCMC)™ certification is open for enrollment.



The Management and Strategy Institute designed the CCMC™ certification specifically for business managers and professionals who want to learn how to anticipate, prepare for, and handle an emergency. Crisis response is a crucial skill for leaders in all departments, from human resources to risk management to a company's Employee Assistance Program, and effective response requires thorough preparation.



Anything from a health pandemic to a data breach to the loss of a lucrative contract to employee theft can leave a business reeling. However, with proper crisis management training, company leaders can guide their staff through upheaval with a steady hand.



The CCMC™ certification covers topics such as internal and external threats, workplace violence, codes and standards, FEMA Preparation Plans, and much more. The course is run completely online and can be completed at an individual's own pace, making it especially convenient for professionals trying to balance family responsibilities in a work-from-home environment.



Running a successful, profitable, and resilient business in the COVID-19 era doesn't have to be complete guesswork, or a frantic game of catch-up. Professionals all over the globe can count on the Management and Strategy Institute to help them evolve and grow as leaders in times of prosperity and crisis.



About The Management and Strategy Institute

The Management and Strategy Institute, which is proudly owned and operated by US Veterans, offers flexible, affordable, and professional development courses that are designed to meet the needs of busy adult learners. Its courses include Six Sigma and Business certifications for a variety of industries. All courses are available online for members to learn at their own pace. The Management and Strategy Institute is accredited by a number of highly respected organizations, including the International Association for Six Sigma Certification, the CPD Certification Service, and the Better Business Bureau. Through the MSI Cares program, the Institute regularly gives back to the community, focusing on services that benefit children, veterans, and education.



