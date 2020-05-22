The Management and Strategy Institute Launches Remote Workforce Manager Certification Program

Downingtown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2020 -- The Management and Strategy Institute, one of the world's leading sources for online professional development courses, is pleased to announce the launch of its latest certification, Remote Workforce Manager Certified (RWMC)™.



This program is designed to help managers adjust to a dramatic increase in work-from-home employment in the age of the coronavirus and "social distancing." Today's business leaders face unprecedented challenges in keeping their workforce motivated, productive, and cohesive in a remote setting. Individuals who want to learn effective ways to manage virtual employees are encouraged to enroll in the Remote Workforce Manager certification course by visiting The Management and Strategy Institute website.



The RWMC™ does not have any prerequisites and can be completed online at one's own pace. Topics covered include:



* Creating Teamwork

* Developing and Training A Remote Team

* Motivating Employees

* Counseling Employees

* Conducting Virtual Meetings

* Addressing Signs of Conflict

* Communicating Effectively

* Offering Employees Opportunities For Education and Career Growth

* Knowing What To Avoid

* And more



Professionals looking to develop new skills and stay on pace with ongoing changes in the global marketplace have long turned to The Management and Strategy Institute for guidance. Success as a manager in the modern world now requires that one learn effective strategies for managing a workforce remotely. Therefore, the Remote Workforce Manager Certified™ course is an investment in an individual's — and a company's — professional future.



For more information about the Remote Workforce Manager certification course or to enroll today, please visit The Management and Strategy Institute website. To contact the institute, feel free to fill out an online contact form.



About The Management and Strategy Institute

The Management and Strategy Institute, which is proudly owned and operated by US Veterans, offers flexible, affordable, and professional development courses that are designed to meet the needs of busy adult learners. Its courses include Six Sigma and Business certifications for a variety of industries. All courses are available online for members to learn at their own pace. The Management and Strategy Institute is accredited by a number of highly respected organizations, including the International Association for Six Sigma Certification, the CPD Certification Service, and the Better Business Bureau. Through the MSI Cares program, the Institute regularly gives back to the community, focusing on services that benefit children, veterans, and education.



For more information about courses and programs, https://www.msicertified.com/.