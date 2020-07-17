The Management and Strategy Institute Now Offering Digital Badges with Their Certification Programs

Downingtown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/17/2020 -- The Management and Strategy Institute (MIS) is pleased to announce that it has expanded its certification programs to include Digital Badges. These Digital Badges let those who have passed any of their certification exams to show their abilities proudly through the internet in a legitimate, certifiable fashion.



With this new addition, the Management and Strategy Institute is now making it easier than ever for individuals to show off their Six Sigma Black Belts to fellow prospective project managers and, more importantly, potential employers. These badges are directly linked to their database, making it an easy and effective way for your credentials to be proven from anywhere.



This new form of proof for certifications does not lower or limit the availability of physical certificates of completion, which will still be mailed out to those who pass their exams. Instead, it functions as an extra point of convenience to allow certificates to be viewed right from the internet securely and reliably.



This new addition to their certification programs is included in their paid certificate programs. For their free certifications, an extra fee is applicable to receive this fantastic online opportunity. According to the Management and Strategy Institute, this inclusion of a perk of receiving a Six Sigma Black Belt certification is now more prevalent than ever, due to the necessity for telecommunication alongside remote learning and networking throughout the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and its aftermath. These Digital Badges let participants receive all of the benefits of their programs from the comfort of their own homes and electronic devices.



People interested in learning more about the new Digital Badges, the courses offered, and the overall certification process, are encouraged to contact the Management and Strategy Institute for further information.



About The Management and Strategy Institute

The Management and Strategy Institute, which is proudly owned and operated by US Veterans, offers flexible, affordable, and professional development courses that are designed to meet the needs of busy adult learners. Its courses include Six Sigma and Business certifications for a variety of industries. All courses are available online for members to learn at their own pace. The Management and Strategy Institute is accredited by a number of highly respected organizations, including the International Association for Six Sigma Certification, the CPD Certification Service, and the Better Business Bureau. Through the MSI Cares program, the Institute regularly gives back to the community, focusing on services that benefit children, veterans, and education.



For more information about courses and programs, https://www.msicertified.com/.