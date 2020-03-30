The Management and Strategy Institute Offering Complimentary Certification and Training Programs for at-Home Professional Development

Downingtown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/30/2020 -- Businesses across the globe have been seriously affected by the ongoing coronavirus crisis, having to close offices to comply with precautionary guidelines and cut budgets and staff to compensate for lost revenue. Professionals who find themselves out of work and with free time at home can take advantage of free training and certification programs offered by the Management and Strategy Institute (MSI).



Interested parties can visit the Management and Strategy Institute website to access free displaced worker training that can help employees who were laid off during the COVID-19 outbreak add valuable business skills to their resume and increase job prospects in the future. Anyone who is currently out of work can benefit from learning these skills, or simply sharpening their existing business acumen.



Other free training programs available online through the Management and Strategy Institute include Ethics Training and Management/Supervisor training. These programs each last 20 minutes and can be completed in the comfort and safety of one's own home.



Two free certification courses are also available on the MSI site, including Project Management Essentials and Six Sigma White Belt certification. The skills learned through these programs are highly-sought-after in the business world and will be an invaluable addition to any professional profile.



As a leading online source for Six Sigma certification and other professional development programs, the Management and Strategy Institute is dedicated to helping people gain the skills they need to advance in their careers. Those who have suffered a setback due to the global COVID-19 pandemic can rely on MSI to keep them engaged and educated during these difficult times, and ready to return to work when the pandemic passes.



For more information or to enroll in a free training or certification program, contact The Management and Strategy Institute today.



About The Management and Strategy Institute

The Management and Strategy Institute, which is proudly owned and operated by US Veterans, offers flexible, affordable, and professional development courses that are designed to meet the needs of busy adult learners. Its courses include Six Sigma and Business certifications for a variety of industries. All courses are available online for members to learn at their own pace. The Management and Strategy Institute is accredited by a number of highly respected organizations, including the International Association for Six Sigma Certification, the CPD Certification Service, and the Better Business Bureau. Through the MSI Cares program, the Institute regularly gives back to the community, focusing on services that benefit children, veterans, and education.



