The Management and Strategy Institute Providing Six Sigma Green Belt Students with a New GBsim™ Project Simulation Program

Downingtown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/19/2020 -- The Management and Strategy Institute (MSI) is a leader in online professional development courses for professionals within myriad industries. The company offers leadership courses in project management, healthcare and HR, business, and, most notably, Six Sigma. As champions of continuous improvement and professional development, MSI has made some course improvements to the Six Sigma programs to keep them up-to-date and effective in the modern professional world.



The Management and Strategy Institute is proud to unveil the GBsim™ project simulation program for its online Six Sigma Green Belt certification course and its Lean variation, as well. The GBsim™ — included in the Six Sigma course at no additional charge — takes students through various Six Sigma project areas, giving them practical project experience at the Green Belt level. Students will get a glimpse of project charter formation and proceed to delve deeper into different aspects and stages of the DMAIC process. Additionally, they will discuss cause-and-effect diagrams, data samples, value stream maps, risk management, and many other topics relevant to the course and the professional development of the student.



When students enroll in this course, they will receive comprehensive study materials, including the free GBsim™ program, the MSI Certification exam, and the mailing of transcripts and certificates to their homes or workplace. The Green Belt class covers the history and language of Six Sigma, the DMAIC method, process details, metrics, and drivers, Green Belt roles, and working under Black Belts. The Green Belt course and the GBsim™ project simulator work hand-in-hand to develop competent professionals with proficiency and useful, practical experience in Six Sigma Green Belt concepts and processes.



The Management and Strategy Institute is committed to the professional development of all of its students, so every belted Six Sigma course includes a project simulator unique to each course level. For more information about MSI's courses, including the Six Sigma Black Belt certification program, and comprehensive project simulators, visit https://www.msicertified.com/ today.



About The Management and Strategy Institute

The Management and Strategy Institute, which is proudly owned and operated by US Veterans, offers flexible, affordable, and professional development courses that are designed to meet the needs of busy adult learners. Its courses include Six Sigma and Business certifications for a variety of industries. All courses are available online for members to learn at their own pace. The Management and Strategy Institute is accredited by a number of highly respected organizations, including the International Association for Six Sigma Certification, the CPD Certification Service, and the Better Business Bureau. Through the MSI Cares program, the Institute regularly gives back to the community, focusing on services that benefit children, veterans, and education.



For more information about courses and programs, https://www.msicertified.com/.