The Many Downsides of Synthetic Hormones

Synthetic hormones, also referred to as bioidentical hormones, are man-made hormones that operate similarly to the hormones produced in the human body. They are most commonly used for hormone treatments in aging men and women, specifically when low or unbalanced. However, these synthetic hormones have an incredible amount of downsides.
Tampa, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/29/2021 -- The most common synthetic hormones are estrogen, progesterone, and testosterone. There are many prescriptions for bioidentical hormones manufactured by drug companies. While they are intended to restore hormonal balance in the body and fight the signs of aging, they more often than not cause:
Hot flashes
Night sweats
Lowered libido
Sleep disorders
Lack of energy
A heightened level of fatigue
Loss of muscle mass or weight gain
Trouble concentration
Mood swings
Loss of memory
This can be frustrating for patients as they took hormone treatments to stop all of these issues associated with aging in the first place, not increase them. Not only do people often suffer from the above but synthetic hormones can also increase the risk of:
Stoke
Gallbladder disease
Heart disease
Breast cancer
BioProtein Technology wants to help adults look better and feel better without the negative side effects of synthetic hormones. Our natural hormone treatment, BioPro+, offers a physician-approved alternative to invasive treatments. No side effects and no synthetic materials mean you can see results fast and get back to feeling like the best version of yourself.
We formulate BioPro+ with natural ingredients and growth factors, including Insulin-like growth factor I (IGF-1), epidermal growth factor (EGF), and Velvet Antler Extract. All orders must have a certified provider's stamp of approval before shipping.
Find out more about natural hormone treatment by visiting us online.