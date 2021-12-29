The Many Downsides of Synthetic Hormones

Tampa, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/29/2021 -- The most common synthetic hormones are estrogen, progesterone, and testosterone. There are many prescriptions for bioidentical hormones manufactured by drug companies. While they are intended to restore hormonal balance in the body and fight the signs of aging, they more often than not cause:



Hot flashes

Night sweats

Lowered libido

Sleep disorders

Lack of energy

A heightened level of fatigue

Loss of muscle mass or weight gain

Trouble concentration

Mood swings

Loss of memory



This can be frustrating for patients as they took hormone treatments to stop all of these issues associated with aging in the first place, not increase them. Not only do people often suffer from the above but synthetic hormones can also increase the risk of:



Stoke

Gallbladder disease

Heart disease

Breast cancer



BioProtein Technology wants to help adults look better and feel better without the negative side effects of synthetic hormones. Our natural hormone treatment, BioPro+, offers a physician-approved alternative to invasive treatments. No side effects and no synthetic materials mean you can see results fast and get back to feeling like the best version of yourself.



We formulate BioPro+ with natural ingredients and growth factors, including Insulin-like growth factor I (IGF-1), epidermal growth factor (EGF), and Velvet Antler Extract. All orders must have a certified provider's stamp of approval before shipping.



Find out more about natural hormone treatment by visiting us online.