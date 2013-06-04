'The Many Shades of Joy' Now Available in Paperback

Tampa, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2013 -- The Many Shades of Joy shines a light on the pathway to full and abundant living. It is about living your life to its fullest. It gives you a happier and more joyful way of living.



The destination of joy is in the journey itself. You can overcome heartbreak. You can overcome failure. You can overcome sickness and shame. You can not only overcome, but you can become full of joy unspeakable and be overflowing with God's glory.



This book turns on the light of God's love. Even right now the universe is moving into place to make your wildest dreams come true. It is God's desire to give you the delights of your heart. Read this book and allow the Holy Spirit to completely wash over you with the many shades of joy.



The Many Shades of Joy is available on Amazon.



About Pastor Bob Richardson

He is an Author, Pastor, Entertainer, Motivational Speaker, Husband and Father. Pastor Bob is a professional entertainer, juggler, magician, stilt-walker, Fire-eater, Character-Actor, Radio Host and more. He served in the U.S. Army as a Military Intelligence Corp Specialist during the cold war. He graduated from the Assemblies of God Berean University and has his Bachelor of Biblical Theology from Florida Beacon Bible College and Seminary. He is a youth leader and has been an associate pastor of Calvary Open Bible Church and is now the Senior Pastor at Interbay Community Church in Tampa Florida.



