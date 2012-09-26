The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) Stockholder Alert: Investigation over Executive Compensation

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2012 -- Certain officers and directors of The Marcus Corporation are currently under investigation concerning whether they breached their fiduciary duties by paying certain top officials at The Marcus Corporation excessive compensation.



Investors who are current long-term stockholders of shares of The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether certain directors and officers of The Marcus Corporation harmed the company by agreeing to pay certain of The Marcus Corporation’s senior officers and executives excessive compensation.



The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) reported that its Total Revenue rose from $333.02 million for the 52 week period that ended on May 27, 2010 to $365.94 million for the 52 week period that ended on May 31, 2012, and its Net Income for the respective time periods increased from $16.11 million to $22.73 million.



Shares of The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) traded in 2010 as low as $9.03 and as high as $14.54. During 2011 NYSE:MCS shares traded as low as $8.03 per share and as high as $13.29 per share. During the first half of 2012 NYSE:MCS traded for the most part above $12 per share and reach in June over $14.00 per share. However since then NYSE:MCS shares lost value and closed on September 25, 2012, at $11.00 per share.



The total compensation of certain top officials at The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) increased between 2010 and 2012. For instance, the Chairman of the Board’s pay rose from over $878,000 in 2010 to over $1.11 million in 2012, the CEO and President’s pay rose from over $1.23 million in 2010 to over $1.88 million in 2012, and the CFO and Treasurer’s compensation increased from over $666,000 in 2010 to over $957,000 in 2012.



