The Market for Mental Healthcare with Landmark Recovery Radio on VoiceAmerica

In this episode we are joined by Deborah Gordon and Nancy Brooks. Deborah Gordon starts the discussion by sharing her research into the mental healthcare marketplace. She further explains how consumers "shop" for healthcare treatment along with how they negotiate prices for therapy services. Next, Nancy Brooks, executive director for NAMI explains their organization's mission and vision. Join us Tuesdays at 9 AM Pacific Time to learn more on mental health and the NAMI foundation.



About Deborah Gordon

Deborah Gordon has spent her career figuring out the playing field for health care consumers. She is a well-known author of the book The Health Care Consumer's Manifesto: How to Get the Most for Your Money. Many of her findings have been premiered in Harvard Business Review blog, USA Today, TheHill, and many more. She has spent over two decades serving health care roles including her many years as the Chief Marketing Officer at Network Health. Deborah graduated from Brown University with her Bachelor's in bioethics and an MBA with distinction from Harvard Business School.



About Nancy Brooks

Nancy serves as the Executive Director for the National Alliance on Mental Illness, or NAMI, which is based in Louisville, Kentucky. In addition to her work she is also a member of the Board of Trustees for UofL Peace Hospital. She is also a member of the Governance Board of Central State Hospital and Louisville Health Advisory Board.



