The Market for Mobile Medical Apps

Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/05/2012 -- Use of mobile devices in the healthcare field has taken off in a way not surprising given the fast pace of healthcare work. Innovative companies have been well ahead of this trend and launched applications that are seeing revenues. Kalorama Information has studied the market over the past two years and found a growing market with room for new entrants. This Kalorama Information report, The Worldwide Market for Mobile Medical Apps detailsthe smartphone and other mobile applications or “apps” that are being utilized in many areas of healthcare: education, health management, data management, health information, and other workflow processes. and presents a picture of the market today and what it may look like over the next five years. The report provides revenue estimates and forecasts for apps by device used:



Apple

Android

Nokia

Palm

Windows

Others



and by application category:



Nursing Tools

Drug References

Study Tools (includes games and flashcards)

Medical Reference

Clinical Support Systems



The total mobile medical app market is also broken out by region including US, Europe, Asia and Rest of World markets. The report discusses some popular apps that are being used in the clinical setting and business models that have worked for their creators. Some popular apps included in this report include:



Epocrates

Critical Care ACLS

Sanford Guide to Antimicrobial Therapy

Skyscape Medical Resources Nursing Central

The ECG Guide Care360 Mobile

STAT ICD-9 LITE

Tarascon Pharmacopoeia

MyGlucoHealth Wireless

Netter’s Atlas of Human Anatomy

Allscripts Mobile Homecare EMR App

iChart



Healthcare has exhibited a particular need for these technologies. Not only is the medical community using smartphones and their applications for basic work at a higher rate than the general population, but they are reporting using smartphones in replacement for some of the work that would have previously been done on a desktop or laptop computer.



For further information visit http://www.reportreserve.com/report/the-market-for-mobile-medical-apps-report-549571