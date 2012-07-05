The Market for Mobile Medical Apps

Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/05/2012 -- Use of mobile devices in the healthcare field has taken off in a way not surprising given the fast pace of healthcare work. Innovative companies have been well ahead of this trend and launched applications that are seeing revenues. Kalorama Information has studied the market over the past two years and found a growing market with room for new entrants. This Kalorama Information report, The Worldwide Market for Mobile Medical Apps detailsthe smartphone and other mobile applications or “apps” that are being utilized in many areas of healthcare: education, health management, data management, health information, and other workflow processes. and presents a picture of the market today and what it may look like over the next five years. The report provides revenue estimates and forecasts for apps by device used:
Apple
Android
Nokia
Palm
Windows
Others
and by application category:
Nursing Tools
Drug References
Study Tools (includes games and flashcards)
Medical Reference
Clinical Support Systems
The total mobile medical app market is also broken out by region including US, Europe, Asia and Rest of World markets. The report discusses some popular apps that are being used in the clinical setting and business models that have worked for their creators. Some popular apps included in this report include:
Epocrates
Critical Care ACLS
Sanford Guide to Antimicrobial Therapy
Skyscape Medical Resources Nursing Central
The ECG Guide Care360 Mobile
STAT ICD-9 LITE
Tarascon Pharmacopoeia
MyGlucoHealth Wireless
Netter’s Atlas of Human Anatomy
Allscripts Mobile Homecare EMR App
iChart
Healthcare has exhibited a particular need for these technologies. Not only is the medical community using smartphones and their applications for basic work at a higher rate than the general population, but they are reporting using smartphones in replacement for some of the work that would have previously been done on a desktop or laptop computer.
