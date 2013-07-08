The Marquees Go Up for Biggest Ever House Festival, Next Week at Marble Hill Park, Richmond

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/08/2013 -- House Festival is just a few days away, with more headline acts than ever before set to rock the stage at Marble Hill Park. Along with the mud, glitz, glamour, fashion and the festival’s biggest ever line up of world famous artists, Casablanca Hire’s marquee hire team will lend their expertise for a sixth straight year, ensuring the legions of celeb guests and music fans enjoy an afternoon to remember.



Stellar acts from the worlds of pop and rock will take to the stage throughout the festival- artists like Primal Scream, Kaiser Chiefs Soul II Soul, Bastile, Scouting for Girls, The 1975, Lulu James, Angel House, Disclosure, London Grammar, Ruen Brothers, Saint Raymond, Kodaline, Gabrielle Aplin, Tom Odell and Rudimental. Guests and acts alike will wine, dine, perform and unwind in excess of 100 marquees provided by Casablanca Hire.



A top London event hire firm, Casablanca Hire is the main marquee and tent supplier to the festival. These will range from sound desk tent to greenroom and corporate sponsor suites, so that guests such as Sky and BBC don’t miss a second of the entertainment, whatever the weather.



Heath Meek, director of Casablanca Hire said, “Our warehouse is emptying out again. There is an eerie quiet and plenty of empty space. It’s easy to tell it’s that time of year: House Festival. This is the sixth year we have partnered with House showcasing big live acts. There’s so many this year that the festival has changed venue, moving to Marble Hill Park.”



Employing a large and experienced crew, Casablanca Hire will allow three days for the build, but expects to complete the main set-up within two days. This allows an extra day and a half for the finishing touches and to deal with any little glitches before the acts arrive and the festival begins.



To find out more about marquees and tent hire visit http://www.casablancahire.com



Tickets for this year’s 4th of July festival are all sold out but you can still listen to a playlist on Spotify.



Starting out as a gazebo and marquee hire service in 2005, Casablanca Hire has expanded to become one of the capital’s premier party and event hire specialists. From catering equipment to dance floors, and from cutlery hire to artificial hedges, Casablanca Hire has everything anyone might need to throw a lavish and luxurious London party.



