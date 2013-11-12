The Marrying Monk: New Book Tells Inspirational Real-Life Story of a Monk and a 'Householder' - Both the Same Man

Vallejo, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2013 -- When picturing a Monk, many are drawn to their vows of poverty, chastity and obedience. However, after living that life for a quarter of a century, Dadajii Vimalananda ditched his vows and decided to become one Monk who would change the world. It worked.



In the first book of its kind, Vimalananda shares his incredible life story while proving that all humans share the same challenges, adversity and defeats.



Synopsis of ‘The Marrying Monk’:



Dada has spent the last 40 years of his life living among us just as a normal human being. He never asked for any special treatment or recognition. He always gave his spiritual teachings freely and has served his community in every possible capacity while still facing the same marital, familial, financial challenges that we all face.



Dada’s life is an inspiration to us all. He has shown the way to all Americans that we can face each daily challenge, struggle and hardship and still keep our inner strength, our poise and our purpose through it all.



Dada’s story will amaze you, will amuse you and will astound you and finally it will inspire in you the confidence that you can accomplish all that Dada has accomplished in your life as well.



As the author explains, he wants the world to recognize that humans can still be true to their faith while enjoying the same privileges as the regular person on the street.



“Chastity is responsible for many Indian Gurus abusing young girls. You don’t have to be celibate – I believe that married life is the best way as it allows Gurus to teach yoga without the sexual pressures. I also believe that there is no need to go to a mountain and caves to get self-realization. I am proof that this can be done while carrying on the daily routines of a family and practising the Tantra yoga methods laid out in my book,” says Vimalananda.



Continuing, “I want people to read my book and learn how to be compassionate to themselves and the world around them – in that order. Equilibrium and total self-awareness is humanity’s motto and this doesn’t have to be achieved through celibacy or the denying of modern privileges. We all face adversity, but it doesn’t have to be stressful – I have lived two very different lifestyles and hope others can learn from and be uplifted by my experiences.”



Throughout his life, Vimalananda has certainly seen his fair share of success. Accolades include lecturing around the world, appearing on several international TV and Radio networks, being the Chairman of a political party, serving as a union leader and being recognized by The United Nations as an “exemplary citizen of the world and dedicated friend of humanity”.



However, Vimalananda also admits he has suffered many defeats.



“I’ve had three failed marriages and share the same adversity of the common man. However, I approach challenges very differently and firmly believe that each one makes us stronger and better prepared to conquer the world. Read my book and you can discover how to share this same optimistic attitude!” he adds.



‘The Marrying Monk’, published by Xlibris, is available now: http://amzn.to/1dPRr16.



For more information, visit: http://dadasbook.com/book.



About Dada

Dada means brother and Vimalananda means brother in bliss. Known as “Dada” to those that know and love him, Dadajii Vimalananda has chosen the unique life of being both a monk and a “householder”. Dada spent his first 25 years as a monk living a life of poverty and chastity. His only concern was to serve others no matter the personal sacrifice it meant. He did so for his Guru Shrii Shrii Anandamurtii, Founder of Ananda Marga.



Dada spent many years as a missionary both in the Philippines and then in America. Once here, his heart began to open to serving others as a married householder. He saw the problems that America was having in coping with material life and attempting to find peace and joy while raising a family, earning a living and still seeking inner peace within. Dada felt he could best understand this challenge and show how a human being could accomplish living among the regular world, serve ones community, raise a family and still find balance within.