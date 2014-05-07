The Martinez Law Firm Offers Experienced Criminal Defense Lawyers in Houston

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2014 -- Criminal justice is rather intimidating in nature and people do really shirk when they get themselves into criminal charges. Criminal justice covers a vast area and this makes it important to consult an experienced lawyer. Irrespective of the nature of the charge against a person, whether significant or small, he has the right to defend himself and hire an experienced lawyer who would represent him. Being behind the bars is what all resist when fallen prey to criminal charges. It depends on the quality of lawyer that the convict hires to set him free or have him penalized wit h both money and jail. Experience is something that counts in such cases and a well experienced lawyer would always come out successfully and save his client. The Martinez Law Firm offers quality and experienced criminal defense attorney in Houston for different types of criminal cases.



The lawyers offered by the firm have an insight into the cases, whether big or small, and can solve them with the expertise gained over the years. There often happen cases when an individual has been accused guilty despite the fact that he is innocent. These are circumstances when the individual needs to choose the right law firm that can provide quality lawyers to prove his innocence and to restore his dignity. The Houston criminal defense lawyer is practiced and experienced and would invest the right amount of energy and time for protecting the legal rights of an individual.



Domestic violence is the most commonly come across criminal charge that can be found in Houston. These kinds of cases can be seen most commonly in volatile domestic relationships where slight altercations can lead to criminal cases. In these cases, the individuals are to deal with two differing accounts of the same incident which can also lead to the arrest of the individual. When an individual is accused of or victimized by domestic violence in Houston, The Martinez Law Firm offers him the advice to follow when looking for a lawyer. The law firm offers quality and experienced Houston criminal defense attorney who can handle both trifles and severe disputes in the family.



The constitutional rights of an individual are put to risk when he is subject to a criminal case or investigation. The person may fall prey to criminal charges followed by a conviction that can eventually result in his imprisonment and penalization with money. As it is that every individual in the country has the right to move the court and to defend himself, he can seek advice from criminal lawyer in Houston who will help him get out of the maze.



About The Martinez Law Firm

The Martinez Law Firm offers experienced lawyers in Houston practicing criminal defense for varied cases that include felony crime, domestic violence, DUI, etc. For more information, visit the website.



For Media Contact:

Company: The Martinez Law Firm

Address: 3730 Kirby Drive, Suite 909

City, State, Country: Houston, TX 77098

Phone: (713) 242-1779

Website: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dgr7vYpL8rU