The Mason Bar Announces New Sunday Brunch Specials for 2013

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2013 -- The Mason Bar, quickly becoming one of the most popular Dallas restaurants, is pleased to announce they are now serving a new Sunday brunch special. Unlike any other brunch in Dallas, The Mason Bar’s brunch will have guests travelling all the way back to the 80s. Guests can feel free to wear their favorite 80s gear while being served $10 Mimosas and Bloody Mary specials. DJ Mullet will be playing the top hits from the decade as guests discuss who their favorite 80s star is. The Sunday brunch is available from 11am-3pm. To make a table reservation, please call 214-220-0227.



The new Sunday brunch is just one of the exciting specials people can expect from The Mason Bar this year. The Mason Bar will also be hosting a happy hour every Monday-Friday. During happy hour, guests can enjoy $3 draughts, $4 call cocktails, $5 house wine, and champagne. The Mason Bar will also be serving half-price burgers and appetizers during happy hour. The new happy hour specials will make The Mason Bar one of the most exciting Uptown Dallas restaurants.



The fun doesn’t stop on Friday night. Guests can visit The Mason Bar every Saturday night for DJ Doubleplay. With one DJ playing party rock upstairs and another DJ playing EDM downstairs, guests can get the best of both worlds while partying at The Mason Bar. DJ Doubleplay allows guests to dance to their favorite music, and mingle with new people at each bar area. The Mason Bar has valet service available on the weekend, at $5 per car. Guests can let the valet park, so they can get to the dance music and drink specials more quickly.



About The Mason Bar

The Mason Bar is centrally located in the heart of State Thomas in Uptown Dallas, Texas. Housed in a former Freemason lodge two blocks from the Arts District, Mason Bar offers Gulf Coast inspired cuisine and classic bar service that keeps customers coming back for more. The bar is open nightly for dinner, from 5:30 to 11 pm. The bar is open every Monday through Saturday from 4:30pm to 2am, and Sunday from 11:30 to 2 am. Valet services are available every weekend at $5 per car.



