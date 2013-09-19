The Mason Bar Now Offering Game Watch Parties for Football Season

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- As a premier happy hour bar in Dallas, Texas, The Mason Bar is pleased to announce they are now hosting game watch parties for those sports fans who enjoy a party atmosphere. With Arkansas Razorback game watches on Saturdays and Dallas Cowboys games on Sundays, the party never dies down at The Mason Bar. They are offering $15 buckets on all game nights and drink specials every Razorbacks game. Have the event planning specialists organize and execute a private party in Dallas to have a front row seat for the biggest game of the weekend.



On Sunday mornings, The Mason Bar offers a brunch from 11 am-3 pm. As football—both professional and college—gets into the heart of its season, this brunch is perfect for guests and fans to enjoy an omelet, a yogurt parfait or a classic burger to get Football Sunday started. There is also the opportunity to get $10 mimosas and Bloody Marys with other drink specials starting at kickoff.



For those looking to host their own game watch party, the event planning specialists will organize the party in an exclusive private party room in Dallas. With the capacity to comfortably hold up to 150 people, guests have the options of adding their own private bar and private staff to help make the event run smoothly. Hosts can sit back and enjoy the games in the company of their friends, family and coworkers without the stress of a typical host. Simply book the party, have the guests show up, and relax. If planning on watching the game with a select group of friends, there are table reservations available at no charge.



Come in for Monday Night Football games and enjoy $12 steaks to go with the $15 buckets. There are specials every night and The Mason Bar will also play host for birthday parties, corporate parties or holiday parties. For more information on private parties for game watches or to make a reservation, please call 214-220-0227 or visit the website today.



About The Mason Bar

The Mason Bar is centrally located in the heart of State Thomas in Uptown Dallas, Texas. Housed in a former Freemason lodge two blocks from the Arts District, Mason Bar offers Gulf Coast inspired cuisine and classic bar service that keeps customers coming back for more. The bar is open nightly for dinner, from 5:30 to 11 pm. The bar is open every Monday through Saturday from 4:30pm to 2am, and Sunday from 11:30 to 2 am. Valet services are available every weekend at $5 per car.



For more information, please visit http://www.themasonbar.com/.