The Mason Bar Now Offering Happy Hour Every Weeknight

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/25/2013 -- After a long and stressful day of work, many people look to unwind by taking advantage of happy hour specials in Uptown Dallas, Texas. This way, they can kick back, have a few cold beers and enjoy their meal without spending the entire day’s pay. To ease the stress, The Mason Bar in Dallas is pleased to announce they are now offering happy hour every weeknight from 4 pm-7 pm. Whether planning with colleagues or meeting friends after work, The Mason Bar offers that unique New Orleans vibe for a perfect atmosphere to wind down.



Guest can take advantage of $3 draughts and $4 cocktails while ordering burgers and appetizers for half-price. Draught beers include Dos Equis, Blue Moon, Guinness, Stella Artois, and Sierra Nevada Pale Ale. If it’s a special celebration, then enjoy $5 champagne glasses and house wines. With live music on select nights, a vibrant atmosphere, and the ability for guests to host their own happy hour, there is entertainment for everyone.



For those that are planning a party for the holidays, whether it be a Halloween themed party or a family get together around Christmas, there is a private party room available upon request. Have the professional party planners at The Mason Bar, one of the finest Dallas restaurants in Uptown, organize and coordinate the perfect private party. Guests will be set up in the Hi/Lo room, a space that holds up to 150 patrons. Customize the package according to the desires of the party, whether it be a private happy hour, open bar packages and food platters, or a private staff to cater to every need.



While Halloween is around the corner and individuals will be looking to display their costumes, guests of The Mason Bar can rest assured there will be drink specials and packages to add to the allure of Halloween while loading up on Bloody Marys. For more information about the premier Dallas happy hour or to inquire about requesting a private party room for the holidays, please call 214-220-0227 or visit their website for more information.



About The Mason Bar

The Mason Bar is centrally located in the heart of State Thomas in Uptown Dallas, Texas. Housed in a former Freemason lodge two blocks from the Arts District, Mason Bar offers Gulf Coast inspired cuisine and classic bar service that keeps customers coming back for more. The bar is open nightly for dinner, from 5:30 to 11 pm. The bar is open every Monday through Saturday from 4:30pm to 2am, and Sunday from 11:30 to 2 am. Valet services are available every weekend at $5 per car.



For more information, please visit http://www.themasonbar.com/.