The Mason Bar Now Offering Reverse Happy Hour on Wednesday Nights

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2013 -- The Mason Bar, which offers the longest happy hour is Dallas on Tuesday nights from 4 pm-11 pm, is pleased to announce the offering of reverse happy hour on Wednesday Nights. Come celebrate the week being half over at one of the most fun restaurants in Dallas, as happy hour will run from 8 pm-11 pm and include $3 drafts, $4 calls, and food specials.



This is just the beginning of the good times to be had on Wednesday nights at The Mason Bar. In addition to the late night happy hour specials, guests can enjoy live comedy, both upstairs and downstairs. After three stressful work days, guests deserve to be entertained with no cover charge to an open mic comedy show and The Mason Bar provides that setting. As a premier wine bar in Dallas, TX, guests can also treat themselves to $5 house wines during happy hour. For entertainers who wish to perform, they are urged to sign up in advance by calling 214-220-0227.



Adding to the entertainment, The Mason Bar screens live UFC fights for their guests at no extra cost. Be sure to arrive early because seats will fill up fast as they are on a first come, first serve basis. UFC Fights will air Wednesdays and Saturdays, and The Mason Bar provides this service to please the loyal customers who otherwise wouldn’t be able to watch these pay-per-view fights.



With specials and happy hours every day of the week, The Mason Bar is sure to please any customer. Saturday nights offer DJ Doubleplay, an event which features two DJs, one on each floor of the restaurant. On the weekends, feel free to utilize the valet service for only $5 and enjoy an American style cuisine filled with entertainment. To hear more about The Mason Bar and their specials, please visit their website today.



About The Mason Bar

The Mason Bar is centrally located in the heart of State Thomas in Uptown Dallas, Texas. Housed in a former Freemason lodge two blocks from the Arts District, Mason Bar offers Gulf Coast inspired cuisine and classic bar service that keeps customers coming back for more. The bar is open nightly for dinner, from 5:30 to 11 pm. The bar is open every Monday through Saturday from 4:30pm to 2am, and Sunday from 11:30 to 2 am. Valet services are available every weekend at $5 per car.



For more information, please visit http://www.themasonbar.com/.