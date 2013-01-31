The Massage Center Announces New Location in Carrollwood, Florida

Tampa, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/31/2013 -- The Massage Center is now calling a northern suburb of Tampa, Florida its home. The growing massage therapy chain has established a number of new locations recently. Carrollwood residents can now select from fourteen unique massage therapy treatments. The center is helping northern Tampa residents to reduce stress, relieve pain or simply pamper themselves.



Lead Therapist Clarice Ventrone, LMT applies over 21 years of experience to help improve the health and well-being of Carrollwood clientele. Mrs. Ventrone’s therapeutic treatments can reduce pain, enhance range of motion and improve circulation.



The Massage Center – Carrollwood offers a wide range of pampering treatments as well. Clients can enjoy the “Cranium Euphoria,” “Foot Frenzy” and “Melt My Muscles” to name a few. The center has added a creative touch to the task of marketing the benefits of massage therapy, while delivering the treatments in a professional and courteous manner.



Benefits of Professional Massage Therapy:



- Relieve stress - Stress is a common part of everyday life. With the correct use of professional massage therapy, physical and emotional stress and tension can melt away, leaving the body relaxed and calm.



- Control pain - From neck, shoulder or back ailment problems or acute pain, to common joint discomfort, addressing pain can be much easier with the help of a licensed, trained professional.



- Soothe muscles and tendons - Active clients can enjoy a massage that helps to remove toxins and inflammation caused from routine activities. Whether the body aches from work or working out, professional massage therapy has long been the first treatment of choice to alleviate soreness and stiffness.



- Increase range of motion and flexibility - As the body ages, motion and flexibility naturally decrease. Massage therapy can help to alleviate the effects of the aging process, bringing improved circulation and nourishment to the fascia tissue that connect muscles and organs.



The Massage Center - Carrollwood offers a membership program to promote consistent improvements in physical health and to assist with discounts. The center is currently offering a free one hour treatment to clients who become members. Each free treatment is provided during the second visit and members are given discounts on gift cards and frequent visits.



While some massage establishments are consolidating, The Massage Center is continuing to grow throughout the state of Florida. Each location is independently owned and operated, therefore pricing may vary per location. Massage establishments looking to adopt The Massage Center program can find information at www.freemassagecenter.com/licensing/



For further information, to set up an appointment or take a tour of the facility, contact massage therapist Clarice Ventrone, LMT at (813) 434-4934 or send an email to carrollwood@freemassagecenter.com.



The Massage Center – Carrollwood is located at 16654 N. Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33618. Establishment License: MM 28550 Clarice Ventrone.



The Massage Center, LLC

101 Flamingo Dr.

Apollo Beach, FL 33572

Business Office: 813-810-7943

Fax: 1-877-902-6869

MM30040

www.FreeMassageCenter.com