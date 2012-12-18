The Massage Center Now Offering Free Treatments in New Tampa

New Tampa, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/18/2012 -- The Massage Center is now offering professional massage therapy treatments in New Tampa. The new location is staffed with both male and female licensed massage therapists. Lead therapist, Franko Triscritti applies over thirty years of experience in the health care field as a practitioner and teacher to help improve the health and wellness of The Massage Center clients.



New Tampa and Wesley Chapel residents looking for professional massage therapy to reduce stress, relieve pain and address a number of ailments can now turn to The Massage Center’s new location just off Bruce B. Downs Blvd, north of Cross Creek Blvd. at 8907 Regents Park Dr. Suite #310.



The Massage Center offers a diverse selection of professional massage therapy treatments, with fourteen unique full body treatments. The Massage Center menu displays easy to remember treatment names. New Tampa massage clients can now enjoy the Cranium Euphoria which is a full body massage that emphasizes a scalp massage, or the My Vacation which is a relaxation massage. Also available is the Hot Rock n’ Roll, which utilizes the power of hot stones to relieve muscle tension and over-all body stress. Eleven other treatments are offered, information about each treatment can be found at http://www.freemassagecenter.com.



The Massage Center is surprising the New Tampa / Wesley Chapel area by offering a free massage to clients who become members. Each free massage is provided during the second visit and members are treated with discounts on gift cards, monthly visits and a list of other benefits.



The Massage Center has plans to offer treatments throughout Florida, and currently has locations in Pinellas Park, Apollo Beach, Brandon and a mobile massage center for the Clearwater area. Each location is independently owned and operated, pricing may vary per location. The Massage Center – New Tampa / Wesley Chapel can be reached at 813-440-6610.



For contact information on each location visit http://www.freemassagecenter.com . The Massage Center website also provides a listing of the 14 Unique Massage Therapy Treatments, the Gift Card program, and the Free Massage Membership Program. Massage Establishments looking to offer The Massage Center program at their location can find information online as well.