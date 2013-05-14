The Massive Benefits of Rice Flour

Chonburi, Thailand -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2013 -- Rice flour offer lots of benefits, in fact it is highly consumed in most Asian Countries. This is prepared through grinding the broken grain during milling. Rice flour has versatile uses, from pancake mix, baby foods, baked snacks as well as crusts for fried foods. On the other hand, its inclusion and importance in the diet is because to its gluten free characteristics.



This kind of rice is low in sodium, saturated fat and cholesterol. It is also rich in calories same as its counterpart. It is a mixture of complex nutrients and carbohydrates. Rice flour, rice as well as brown rice can additional for a main part of animal protein; this means less eating of saturated fats which contribute to extra weight.



Rice flour is also good to the skin, in fact it aids treat pigmentation, wrinkles as well as blemishes. When one tablespoon full of rice flour is combined with two tablespoon full of yogurt, the solution serves as a skin cleaning milk which is proven to be effective and reliable. It is an efficient ingredient to bring back the beauty of the skin.



Rice flour is easy to digest with mild tastes because to its gluten free quality. It provided crispy and light texture for extruded snacks and chips. This is also serve as sauce thickener, gravies, and custards that makes it perfect for baby food and a lot of Asian dishes.



Rice flour has insoluble fiber which aids to relieve constipation. In addition, it is abundant in resistant starch which includes the development of healthy bacteria, in turn aiding in soft bowel movements. It also works best in clearing body waste products as well as toxins.



For those who are looking for this kind of rice, worry no more as Burapa Prosper Company produces high quality rice flour through utilizing Thailand’s best type of rice in order to produce high quality and nutritious rice flour. Their rice flour is a best component for a lot of Asian cuisine and desserts like Tempura, Philippine Cascaron, Thailand rice cake with coco milk topping and custard topping, Steamed snow cake and many more.



For those who interested to this kind of rice, please free to visit this website or call their customer hotline number.



Company: Burapa Prosper Co., Ltd.

Address: 236,238 Bangsaenlang Rd.,

Tambon Saensuk, Muang,

Chonburi , Thailand 20130

Contact Number:

Tel. +66-38-391503

Fax. +66-38-746114

Email: export@burapaprosper.com

Website: www.burapaprosper.com