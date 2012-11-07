"The Mat" Fondant Application System Now Available at UK's Make Bake

Nottinghamshire, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/07/2012 -- Professional and home cake decorators are raving about the ultimate fondant application system from Sweetwise known as The Mat, which is now available at MakeBake.co.uk. Make Bake is one of the UK's largest cake decorating stores offering an unrivalled collection of cake decorating equipment and decorations.



Professional and novice cake decorators know that the revolutionary icing mat known as The Mat from Sweetwise is the perfect way to roll out icing and cover a cake. Now, the UK’s leading cake and sugarcraft decorating supplier Make Bake is bringing the fondant application system to UK cake decorators. “The Mat enables even novice cake decorators to get professional looking and tasting results by allowing them to roll icing out thinner without the need for cornflour or icing sugar on the work surface,” said a Make Bake spokesperson. “These wonderful fondant application systems are easy to work with and eliminate all of the problems associated with transferring the fondant to the cake.”



The Mat works well with any kind of fondant, sugar icing and other cake coverings. By eliminating the need for extra icing sugar or cornflour, fondant icing will have a much improved taste and texture. The Mat by Sweetwise is the only vinyl mat, available for purchase that is completely food safe as it uses only FDA approved materials. The Mat is available in sizes suitable for covering a 12-inch cake and a professional size that will cover a cake up to 20” by 4” high. “Cake decorators also love the fact that The Mat helps save on the amount of fondant they need and there is no major cleanup afterwards,” said the spokesperson.



Make Bake’s enormous selection and range of cake and cupcake supply items provides UK customers with every conceivable item ranging from equipment, storage, decoration and toppers to flavours, colours and icing as well as push pop and cake pop kits. In addition, they carry a variety of moulds, stenciles and cutters as well as shaping and texturing tools. Baking enthusiasts and professionals also turn to them for edible print supplies, edible decorations, logo cake toppers and real-life photo cake topper supplies.



Make Bake also has an extensive collection of chocolate-making equipment, a range of fun and innovative sugarcraft products and even party supplies such as tableware, party accessories, party themes and gift vouchers. The Make Bake website features easy navigation, detailed product descriptions and instructional videos. Along with simple order placement and secure checkout, UK shoppers enjoy a variety of payment and worldwide delivery options with the addition of free delivery on all orders over £50 within the UK. For more information, please visit http://www.makebake.co.uk



About Make Bake

Make Bake is one of the leading UK-based cake making and decorating suppliers. They stock and offer an unrivalled collection of products for every possible need or desire. Their team consists of some of the most experienced cake decoration experts in the country that are enthusiastic to pass on their knowledge and products to novices and experts around the world.