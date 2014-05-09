The Matchmakers from Pittsburgh Are Delivering High Success Rates

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2014 -- It’s no secret that Pittsburghers are leading hectic work lives, between running a business, working lengthy hours, daily life activities, and everything that comes into a healthy and successful lifestyle—leaving them no time to find dates on their own. Where can someone possibly squeeze out some extra time to meet new singles and do the whole dating thing?



To say that it can be difficult to find someone compatible on their own would be an understatement—and this is something the matchmakers at Pittsburgh Singles know all too well. Even with all the latest technology trends and forms of communication, there is nothing anyone can do to replace good old face to face introductions like the ones provided by the expert matchmakers at Pittsburgh Singles. Live meetings have an essence about them—magic happens.



Many singles in the Pittsburgh area have no idea where to turn to find love—they have run through all other alternatives of dating, but have never tried one that actually works—a brick and mortar matchmaking service like Pittsburgh Singles. The services provided by Pittsburgh Singles are like no others around—and it’s no wonder they have acquired the name of the most successful and trusted matchmakers in the Pittsburgh and Monroeville area.



The matchmakers specialize in helping mature singles find and meet qualified individuals—they increase client chances of landing a meaningful relationship. In many cases, clients would have never met their current partners and spouses if it wasn’t for the expert knowledge, expertise and personal touch from Pittsburgh Singles.



Local singles who are interested in meeting qualified people in the area and leaving the frustrating dating days in the past, can do so by contacting one of the executive matchmakers from Pittsburgh Singles.



About Pittsburgh Singles Matchmakers

Pittsburgh Singles is a Pittsburgh matchmaking service with over 25 years of experience connecting busy professionals. With their personalized, one on one approach, they have successfully matched thousands of happy couples and are eager to continue on with tradition. They are serious about old-fashion matchmaking, providing clients with a more interactive and personal way of dating.



Singles interested in trying out the services of local matchmakers can contact Pittsburgh Singles by calling (412) 928-2500 or visiting: http://pittsburgh-singles.com



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