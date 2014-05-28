The Mattress Wedge Review Publishes New Material on the Latest Bed Wedges for Back Pain

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2014 -- Lying in bed is something everyone does, despite the fact that almost a third of people find it uncomfortable to do so. For many, lying flat can create tension in the lower back, as well as other problems including gastric reflux and indigestion, and even loss of circulation in the arms as they toss and turn to get comfortable. Mattress Wedges are a relative new product on the market that helps people sleep at a slight incline, alleviating these symptoms. The Mattress Wedge Review has now published new editorials on the latest releases from the top brands in the industry, to help individuals make informed decisions.



Their new Mattress Wedge Reviews are all formatted in the same way to enable easy and accurate cross comparison by consumers, featuring an introduction to the product and the brand, the key advantages and disadvantages, unique selling points, buying guides and a concluding recommendation.



Mattress wedges vary greatly in quality, construction and design, but the latest releases seem to be the best yet, with the Mattress Wedge As Seen on TV Review concluding that now is indeed the time to buy for anyone interested in back pain or gastric relief while sleeping. Indeed, they suggest it can even help to relieve sleep apnea.



A spokesperson for Mattress Wedge Review explained, “We firmly believe that mattress wedges are an excellent product in aiding individuals to sleep more naturally. Almost everyone in an adjustable bed will find themselves most comfortable at a slight incline, and now that can be made available to all, which makes it more comfortable not only to sleep but to feel more comfortable reading or watching television in bed. We are keen to stress that these can be used preventatively as well as to relieve existing conditions, so anyone who experiences discomfort while sleeping is encouraged to try one of our top rated products.”



About Mattress Wedge Review

Mattress Wedge Review regularly provides detailed insight into mattress wedge products, in the form of experiential reviews combined with real customer testimonials and other useful advice, together with hints and tips on how to get a better night’s sleep. For more information please visit: http://mattresswedgereview.com/