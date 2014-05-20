The May Sale at Headed West Includes Ashcatchers at 25% off with Purchase of Waterpipe Online

Englewood, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2014 -- The May Sale at Headed West includes Ashcatchers at 25% off with the purchase of a water pipe online. Some of the pipe and smoking accessories available at their shop include Acrylic Waterpipes, Butane Lighters, Bic Lighters, Ceramic Pipes, and many more. The company’s discounted prices are so attractive that customers are always eager to know the latest offers showcased at their store.



Headed West’s quality products set them apart from other retail companies. They have even announced that all sales are for in-store purchases only while supplies last. A Denver smoke shop, Headed West is also offering a great opportunity to win AEG live concert tickets, just stop by the shop and enter to win. No purchases are necessary to enter or win, and only designated restrictions will be applied.



Also, Shpongle at Red Rocks will be showcased on Saturday, May 10th, drawing is on May 8th, and Global Dub Fest at Red Rocks on Friday, May 16th, drawing is on May 14th. A spokesperson from Headed West mentioned, “We invite you to visit one of our two storefronts, located in Englewood and Greenwood Village (DTC), where we feature thousands of handmade glass, metal and wooden handpipes, waterpipes, and hookahs. Experience has taught us that choosing one of these pieces is a personal journey where it is important to be able to actually see the exact piece, touch it, and make sure the artistic nuances fit your individual needs. For this reason we do not feature any of these items on our online store.”



About Headed West

Headed West of Denver, CO has been serving Colorado with the highest quality products since 1996. With over 25 years of combined industry experience, their staff is both knowledgeable and friendly. Headed West is Colorado's leader in full service smoke shops featuring a huge selection of smoking accessories including Vaporizers, Hand Blown Glass Pipes & Water Pipes, Hookahs, Rolling Papers, Lighters, Ashtrays, all natural herbal smoking blends, and many more. They have one of the largest selections in the entire state so going anywhere else would just be crazy.



For more information, please visit- http://www.theheadedwest.com.



Contact Details-

4811 South Broadway

Englewood, CO 80113

Phone: (303)422 2120