The Maynwarings: A Game of Chance - New Western Novel Fuses Gun Toting Shootouts With Mystery and Romance

The fourth novel from the noted writer, industrialist and philanthropist adds a fresh twist on the classic western. With a compelling synopsis, it’s easy to see why the book has been received with critical acclaim.



Official synopsis:



“Politics, Scandal, Gold, and the biggest cattle ranch in the Old West…the Maynwarings battle to keep what is theirs, preserve a way of life, and protect the future. The Maynwarings: A Game of Chance centers around the Maynwaring family--Barron, a United States Senator for the State of Nevada, his wife Eleanor and their children, Mary Catherine, Breckenridge, Houston, and Stokes.



In addition to their massive ranch called The Greenbrier, which some say is the biggest in the entire west, they have business interests in timber, mining, hotels, mills, and banking. They’re also very influential in the local political realm with Mary Catherine serving as Solicitor of Carson City and Breckenridge serving as a city councilman.



Barron Maynwaring returns to the Greenbrier ranch only to be embroiled in a political smear, cattle rustling, the murder of their neighbor, and the lynching of their long-time friend. Follow through the compelling mysteries behind The Greenbrier, the once peaceful place the Maynwarings call home. Discover what lies beneath the story’s elusive characters such as Giddeon Van Thorn, a suspicious businessman who comes to town for some dark and cunning plan, as well as an unfamiliar man who seeks vengeance over his brother’s untimely death.”



As the author explains, the Western genre was in need of a modern-day spin.



“I know that westerns aren’t really in style anymore, so I decided to put my own unique spin on this and make it a mystery as well. We’ve already received some rave reviews from our test readers, so I’m confident there will be a lot of folks out there who will appreciate something new and different. I’ve tried to make this something for everyone,” Cartwright explains.



He continues, “There is mystery and intrigue, cattle rustling and shootouts, plus a touch of romance. This isn’t a book where the gunslinger rides into town, and there’s a shootout. There’s much more than meets the eye.”



With his previous three novels achieving much success, The Maynwarings is clearly on a course to the same acclaim. In fact, since its launch, the book has garnered a string of five-star reviews.



“I’d like to thank my very loyal fan base. Many of my readers have been anxiously awaiting this one. I know it won’t disappoint,” Cartwright concludes.



About the Author: Digger Cartwright

Digger Cartwright is the author of several mystery stories, teleplays, and novels including The Versailles Conspiracy, a modern day political thriller, Murder at the Ocean Forest, a traditional mystery novel set in the 1940s, and The House of Dark Shadows, a psychological thriller.



Mr. Cartwright is also a noted industrialist and investor with interests ranging from shipping, oil exploration, sports entertainment, hospitality and tourism, and gaming.



In the business realm, he has contributed to a number of articles on a wide range of financial, strategic planning, and policy topics and is a contributor to several finance/economic books.



He frequently contributes articles, commentaries, and editorials focusing on current economic and political topics for the private think tank, Thinking Outside the Box.



Mr. Cartwright's philanthropic efforts include contributions to a wide range of causes, predominantly at the local level. Mr. Cartwright is an enthusiastic supporter of local no-kill animal shelters and humane societies, the Wounded Warrior Project, and local Meals on Wheels programs.



He divides his time between Washington, D.C., South Carolina, and Florida. For more information, please visit Cartwright’s official website: http://www.diggercartwright.com. His progress can also be followed on Facebook and Twitter.