The McAdams Team Provides Extensive Guide to Singer Island Real Estate

Singer Island, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2014 -- The McAdams Team, a leading provider of Singer Island Real Estate in Florida, is providing a comprehensive guide to Singer Island at its official website, SingerIslandLifestyles.com.



The "About Singer Island" section of the website provides numerous resources on the popular coastal community, including information about its location, an interactive map of the area, and video tours of popular Singer Island Condos, many of which are featured among The McAdams Team’s listings.



In keeping with The McAdams Team's lifestyle focus, there are several video tours exploring the various leisure and recreational opportunities available on Singer Island, highlighting activities such as boating and parasailing, as well as popular landmarks such as Ocean Reef Park and Ocean Mall.



Additionally, the "Singer Island Condos" page includes detailed profiles on several condos and neighborhoods within the community, including listings of any available properties within them. SingerIslandLifestyles.com also features a professionally-written blog that provides updates on various Singer Island topics, ranging from featured listings to lifestyle news.



Furthermore, users have the option of creating a free account on the website, which allows them to save properties on a personal Favorites list; receive updates on new listings; easily share listings with friends; and more.



This exceptionally comprehensive approach to real estate service reflects The McAdams Team's commitment to serving as the leading source on Singer Island Real Estate. This is especially vital given that a large proportion of Singer Island homebuyers rely on the Internet as their primary tool for learning more about the market.



Comprised of Jimmie and Judy McAdams, The McAdams Team is one of top-producing real estate groups for Singer Island.