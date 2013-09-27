The McCann Team to Be Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach in Fall, 2013

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2013 -- Philadelphia Realtor Mike McCann, recently announced his nationally ranked real estate team will soon operate under the brand, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach.



McCann said, "We are very pleased to announce that HomeServices of America, a Berkshire affiliate, has acquired the assets of Prudential Fox & Roach, Realtors and The Trident Group! Although nothing will change until November 2013, I wanted to announce the news immediately."



The McCann Team’s brokerage is one of many Prudential Brokerages nationwide purchased by HomeServices of America. In 2012, Prudential Fox & Roach had more than $8.3 billion in sales volume and nearly 25,000 transactions.



"The McCann Team is passionate about our city" said McCann. "Whether consumers are interested in buying, selling, investing or just want to stay informed about the Philadelphia real estate market, we have been the go-to team for years now. We expect to be even more powerful with the new changes."



This year, the McCann Team was named Top 30 Real Estate Team nationwide by RealTrends. "The McCann Team’s marketing approach is unlike any other. We use professional photography and stunning virtual tours to showcase unique Philadelphia homes. Sellers deserve to have their home shown in its best light. The Internet is where 80% of home buyers are shopping and great photographs will stand out in a crowded market and give the seller the competitive edge needed to find the perfect buyer. Additionally, we provide a free home evaluation and reports of recent home sales in your neighborhood" said McCann.



The McCann Team, one of the first real estate teams in Philadelphia, has consistently won many top awards over the years, a testament to their skills and reputation, according to colleagues.



"We are constantly growing, and are committed to providing the highest level of service to our clients and strive to build lifelong relationships. The new association with HomeServices of America will serve to help us succeed even more, said McCann. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Prudential Fox & Roach is the largest Realtor® in the Tri-State region of Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware, and is the largest single-market residential real estate brokerage in the U.S., with more than 4,000 sales associates in 62 offices located in major markets across the three states. Through the Trident Group, the company provides one-stop shopping to its clients including mortgage financing, title insurance and escrow services, and property and casualty insurance. In 2012, Prudential Fox & Roach had more than $8.3 billion in sales volume and nearly 25,000 transactions; Trident Group originated $2.4 billion representing more than 9,800 home mortgages, closed nearly 6,000 title and escrow transactions, and had more than 7,200 property and casualty insurance transactions for a total of 48,000 transactions across all services.



About The McCann Team

Mike McCann, ‘The Real Estate Man’ is a native of Philadelphia and holds the CRS, GRI and Associate Broker titles. Because of his extensive knowledge of the city and reputation for real estate excellence, McCann has been a top selling Realtor® for 26 years. His Five Star Team’s knowledge, expertise and professionalism allowed them to close approximately 475 transactions in 2012. With 16 licensed agents and 5 full-time assistants, the McCann Team’s selling power earned them the #1 spot in the Prudential network in 2012.