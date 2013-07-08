The Meaning of Life: Gripping New Novel by Jose a Gomez Jr Depicts Poignancy of Life & Tragedy

Muscatine, IA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/08/2013 -- For most, life has brought tragedy. For those yet to experience it, how they will ultimately react is a frequent topic of thought. In his compelling and hard-hitting new novel, author Jose A Gomez Jr captures this spirit with perfect clarity and timeless appeal.



Though it boasts a somewhat tragic narrative, ‘The Meaning of Life’ is leaving readers around the world feeling richly invigorated, uplifted and inspired to question their own beliefs and thoughts.



Synopsis:



The story of a boy who wonders about life throughout his childhood, then grows up to experience a slew of tragedies, and finally embarks on a journey of self-discovery.



As the author explains, his novel is positively affecting each and every reader.



“Everyone has been through something tragic, even on a small scale. The few who haven’t will wonder how they would react to encountering something tragic,” says Gomez,



Continuing, “Others just sit and wonder about life or religion, as I always have. I wrote this story from deep in my heart based on events I’ve encountered. I am not a classically trained Author, but the people I have reached out to with this story have been touched very deeply, it made me want to chase this dream.”



Since its release, the book has garnered a consistent string of rave reviews.



While he is busy marketing his first book, Gomez also remains focused on his future works.



“I’ve since written and self-published two more stories, with countless more also at various stages of the writing process. Each book is entirely different, unique and hits on a different aspect of our lives. This true-to-life fiction is growing in popularity as people begin to use reading to learn more about their lives and grow into who they really want to be,” he adds.



‘The Meaning of Life’ is available now from Amazon and Lulu: http://amzn.to/12DRq7J



About the Author

The author lives in Muscatine, Iowa.