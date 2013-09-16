"The Medical Device Market: Australia" Now Available at Fast Market Research

New Medical Devices market report from Espicom Business Intelligence: "The Medical Device Market: Australia"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2013 -- OVERVIEW OF THE MEDICAL MARKET IN THE AUSTRALIA
Australia is one of the richest healthcare markets in the Asia-Pacific region. The market ranks amongst the top 20 largest in the world, while per capita spending is on a par with European markets such as the Netherlands or Finland.
Around 75% of the market is located in the three states of New South Wales, Victoria and Queensland, situated on the south and east coasts. Much of the rest of the country is very sparsely inhabited. Healthcare provision is a mixture of public and private. Public expenditure is largely funded by the Commonwealth (central) Government, while private expenditure is largely funded through insurance.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
While there are a few small high tech manufacturers, local production tends to concentrate on basic hospital supplies. The market is therefore predominantly supplied by imports, which have grown rapidly since 2001. Imports are principally supplied by the USA, with which Australia has developed close trading links.
In August 2011, after months of negotiation, the Commonwealth Government signed an agreement with all States and Territories to formalise the National Health Reform plan. Designed to improve funding to hospitals and to reduce patient waiting times, the plan will see the Commonwealth Government invest at least A$16.4 billion (US$16.0 billion) in additional funding for public hospitals over the period 2014-15 to 2019-20. The Commonwealth Government will match 45% of efficient growth funding from July 2014, and 50% of efficient growth from July 2017.
MAKING YOUR MARKET RESEARCH INVESTMENT WORK WITH POWERFUL ONLINE TOOLS
At no additional cost, all customers get access to Espicom Interactive. This advanced online service is easy-to-use and contains practical and valuable tools which will save you hours of time and effort.
Full text cross file searching with fast response or intuitive "drill down" into the content
Presentation-ready tables and graphics with "one click" output to other packages such as MS Excel and MS PowerPoint
View all tables and graphs independently from the text
Split screen for more efficient working
Instant machine translation into nine languages
A "Cut your own" report building feature
Pdf download
WITH THIS MARKET REPORT YOU CAN
Evaluate the potential of the market
Assess risks and opportunities on the basis of knowledge
Profile the market for new product, licences or collaborations
Understand the operating and regulatory environment
Gain a complete picture on health expenditure and infrastructure
Review the competitive environment
Related Pages
The Medical Device Market Vietnam
The Medical Device Market Bangladesh
For more information on our Medical Market Reports please click on the link to read more...
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Medical Devices research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Precision Medical Devices, Inc. - Product Pipeline Analysis
- Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (VAR) - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2013 Update
- SafeStitch Medical, Inc. (SFES) - Product Pipeline Analysis
- Aethlon Medical, Inc. (AEMD) - Product Pipeline Analysis
- BRICS Medical Device Market Reports
- Latin America Medical Device Market Reports
- MediFocus: Medical Devices for the Treatment of Obesity
- Western Europe Medical Device Market Reports
- Beijing Dehaier Medical Technology Co., Ltd. - Product Pipeline Analysis.
- Medical Device Market in Norway - Market Size, Forecasts and Market Players