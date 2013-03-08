"The Medical Device Market: Italy" Is Now Available at Fast Market Research

Fast Market Research recommends "The Medical Device Market: Italy" from Espicom Business Intelligence, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/08/2013 -- Espicom’s in-depth medical device market reports are ideal for executives wanting to understand the key drivers in medical markets and have access to a wealth of statistical data. Each report opens with an outlook section that provides analysis of the market, 5-year market forecasts, national data projections, market outlook and key developments such as regulation, health facilities and government policy. The report also provides extensive background information, population trends, health status, health expenditure, organisation & administration, hospital services, medical personnel, healthcare development, market access information, trade data and essential industry contacts. Included with the report are 3 free quarterly updated outlook reports, enabling you to keep up to date with market developments for a year.
The Italian medical device market is the fourth largest in Europe. Consumption of medical equipment and supplies is valued at US$8.2 billion in 2011, equal to US$135 per capita. Market growth is low with Italy expected to be one of Europe’s slower growing medical markets in Europe over the next five years.
The provision of healthcare in Italy, in common with other western European countries, is advanced, with universal access. Being initially based on the NHS-model of the UK, the Italian health service is also facing similar scenarios, most notably efforts to restrain rising costs.
A package of austerity measures launched in response to the recent economic downturn proposes to cut regional funding by 3.8 billion euros between 2011 and 2013, which will increase financial pressures in the healthcare sector.
The Ministry of Health has embarked on a programme of large-scale investment in the health service. Investment is being linked to certain standards within healthcare provision; in particular is the new focus on preventative care. With the increased levels of investment it is also hoped that there will be parity in provision throughout the regions and that by linking investment to certain standards, disparity will be removed.
The re-establishment in December 2009 of a dedicated Ministry of Health is an indication of the higher priority being given to healthcare in the wake of the swine flu epidemic and the ongoing financial problems in several regional health services. Recent ministerial initiatives have included a law on palliative care and a new plan to tackle the persistent problem of long waiting lists for treatment in many areas.
Long payment delays have long been a feature of supplying to the public hospital market. However, in recent months there have been signs of improvement as a result of efforts to implement healthcare deficit recovery plans in the worst offending regions.
