"The Medical Device Market: Jordan" Is Now Available at Fast Market Research

New Medical Devices market report from Espicom Business Intelligence: "The Medical Device Market: Jordan"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/26/2013 -- Espicom’s in-depth medical device market reports are ideal for executives wanting to understand the key drivers in medical markets and have access to a wealth of statistical data. Each report opens with an outlook section that provides analysis of the market, 5-year market forecasts, national data projections, market outlook and key developments such as regulation, health facilities and government policy. The report also provides extensive background information, population trends, health status, health expenditure, organisation & administration, hospital services, medical personnel, healthcare development, market access information, trade data and essential industry contacts. Included with the report are 3 free quarterly updated outlook reports, enabling you to keep up to date with market developments for a year.
Jordan is a small but strategically located country in the Middle East, which borders Israel, Syria, Iraq and Saudi Arabia. Although it lacks the oil reserves of many of its neighbours and is relatively poor in comparison, it boasts good links with the West and is a key player on the regional political scene.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Both the government and private sector are committed to upgrading and modernising Jordan’s healthcare provision. The country has a reputation in the region for its high standards of services provided. New public and private hospitals have been expanding and upgrading in recent years, providing good opportunities for companies in the provision of medical equipment.
There is little in the way of domestic production although there are a number of local manufacturers producing basic medical equipment and consumables, including Arab Medical & Scientific Alliance, Burgan Drugstores, Jordan Medicare Corporation and Medeast Import and Consultancy Agency.
As a result of the low levels of domestic production, Jordan is reliant on imports of medical equipment and supplies. In 2009, the country imported US$124.5 million of goods; the US and Germany were leading suppliers.
Espicom estimates Jordan’s medical device market to stand at US$178 million in 2011, equal to US$27 per capita. The market is expected to expand by 8.5% per annum to reach US$268 million in 2016, with the per capita rising to an estimated US$37.
Includes 3 quarterly updated outlook reports!
Please note: Report sections are periodically updated and some sections may have been updated more recently than the publication date given for the full report
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Medical Devices research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Regulatory Intelligence on Medical Device Recalls - Ineffective Process Control, Defects in Design of Device, Software or Other Components are the Major Reasons for Recall
- The Medical Device Market: Greece
- Precision Medical Devices, Inc. - Product Pipeline Analysis
- The Medical Device Market: Hong Kong
- The Medical Device Market: France
- The Medical Device Market: Brazil
- The Medical Device Market: Spain
- The Medical Device Market: Italy
- The Medical Device Market: Germany
- The Medical Device Market: China