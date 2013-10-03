The Medical Device Market: Jordan - New Study Released

New Medical Devices research report from Espicom Business Intelligence is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2013 -- OVERVIEW OF THE MEDICAL MARKET IN JORDAN
Both the government and private sector are committed to upgrading and modernising Jordan's healthcare provision. The country has a reputation for providing high standards of services. New public and private hospitals have been expanding and upgrading in recent years, providing good opportunities for companies in the provision of medical equipment.
In June 2012, it was announced that Qatar had committed US$1.3bn towards projects in Jordan encompassing energy, health, transport, public works and railway projects. Qatar's commitment is part of a GCC-wide pledge to invest around US$5bn into Jordan over a five year period.
There is little in the way of domestic production although there are a number of local manufacturers producing basic medical equipment and consumables, including Arab Medical & Scientific Alliance, Burgan Drugstores, Jordan Medicare Corporation and Medeast Import and Consultancy Agency.
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Espicom estimates Jordan's medical device market stands at US$201.3mn in 2013, equal to US$31 per capita. The market is expected to expand by 7.6% per annum to reach US$290.6mn in 2018, with per capita spending rising to an estimated US$41.
PROVIDING STRATEGIC MARKET ANALYSIS EVERY MONTH
Espicom's highly-regarded world medical technology and device market research reports provide enhanced strategic intelligence in a user-friendly format. Each report provides in-depth information, setting the medical equipment market in context. The reports provide:
Unique projected estimates of market size and growth for 33 equipment categories
Five year statistical data for key economic and healthcare indicators
Information on regulation, distribution and market access, including Espicom's unique distributor directory
Detailed Medical trade data
Data on leading local/multinational medical equipment players in the market
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