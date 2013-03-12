The Medical Device Market: Saudi Arabia - New Report Available

Recently published research from Espicom Business Intelligence, "The Medical Device Market: Saudi Arabia", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/12/2013 -- Espicom’s in-depth medical device market reports are ideal for executives wanting to understand the key drivers in medical markets and have access to a wealth of statistical data. Each report opens with an outlook section that provides analysis of the market, 5-year market forecasts, national data projections, market outlook and key developments such as regulation, health facilities and government policy. The report also provides extensive background information, population trends, health status, health expenditure, organisation & administration, hospital services, medical personnel, healthcare development, market access information, trade data and essential industry contacts. Included with the report are 3 free quarterly updated outlook reports, enabling you to keep up to date with market developments for a year.
The MoH has allocated over SR7 billion (approximately US$2 billion) for 67 health projects throughout the country as part of its fiscal 2012 budget. The MoH said the projects include the establishment of 12 new hospitals with a combined bed capacity of 3,100 beds, as well as a number of comprehensive medical clinics, oncology centres and specialised dental centres.
In March 2012, the Ministry of Health’s launched a national campaign to tackle obesity and the overweight. Obesity in Arab countries has shot up in recent years, with women’s obesity rates accelerating faster than men's. WHO data for 2008 showed that the percentage of the population who were obese in Saudi Arabia was 29% for males and 43% for females.
New healthcare facilities, coupled with the government’s plan to recruit more healthcare personnel from overseas to work in these new centres, will inevitably see a spike in procurement of medical equipment and supplies and other capital goods needed for these new centres.
In 2007, the Saudi government established the National Company for Unified Purchase of Medicines and Medical Appliances, to act as the sole supplier of medicines and medical appliances to government health institutions. The company was set up to bring down the prices of medical devices and pharmaceuticals by preventing overcharging.
The SFDA has been given the task of developing and enforcing a regulatory system for medical devices. This will include establishing licensing procedures for manufacturers and suppliers. In what is a first step in developing a regulatory framework for medical devices, the SFDA in 2007 started the Medical Devices National Registry (MDNR), which is a voluntary web based project involving the registration of manufacturers, agents and suppliers in the country.
