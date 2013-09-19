The Medical Device Market: Slovakia - New Study Released

New Medical Devices market report from Espicom Business Intelligence: "The Medical Device Market: Slovakia"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- OVERVIEW OF THE MEDICAL MARKET IN SLOVAKIA
In per capita terms, Slovakia is the second richest country in Central & Eastern Europe, only behind Slovenia. The current figure of US$18,631 is double that found in Romania. However, BMI projects real GDP growth of just 1.2% in 2013, due to stagnant domestic demand and slow export growth; real growth is almost entirely dependent on exports. The economy is expected to increase by an average 2.7% per annum between 2014 and 2018, with total GDP reaching a projected US$114.9nn by 2018, equal to US $21,527 per capita.
Funding for healthcare is principally through the health insurance system. The healthcare system is still very much in the public sector, although the majority of pharmacies and health spas are now privately owned. Slovakia spends a relatively high proportion of GDP on healthcare, estimated at 8.6% in 2013.
eHealth is to be introduced in 2013 and will be fully in place by 2018. The cost of implementing the electronic system will amount to approximately EUR130mn (US$158.5mn) and will largely be covered by EU funds. It is hoped that electronic patient appointments, the national health portal and electronic prescriptions will be trialled in mid-2013 and physicians and patients will be able to start using the system in autumn 2013.
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Around 88% of the medical device market is supplied by imports. These are largely supplied from Germany and other Western European countries. The country has a well-established export industry focusing on areas such as dentistry.
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Espicom's highly-regarded world medical technology and device market research reports provide enhanced strategic intelligence in a user-friendly format. Each report provides in-depth information, setting the medical equipment market in context. The reports provide:
Unique projected estimates of market size and growth for 33 equipment categories
Five year statistical data for key economic and healthcare indicators
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