The Medical Device Market: Ukraine: New Research Report Available at Fast Market Research

Fast Market Research recommends "The Medical Device Market: Ukraine" from Espicom Business Intelligence, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2013 -- OVERVIEW OF THE MEDICAL MARKET IN UKRAINE
In 2013, Ukraine has the fifth largest economy in Central & Eastern Europe, although in per capita terms it is the poorest country. According to Business Monitor International (BMI), GDP is estimated at US $149.1bn in 2013; a contraction is projected for 2013 due to weak external demand and poor performance in the dominant steel export sector. GDP is expected to increase by an average 1.9% per annum over the next five years, reaching US$212.5bn by 2018. GDP per capita will rise from US$3,336 in 2013 to a projected US$4,883 in 2018.
Ukraine spends around 8.0% of GDP on healthcare. Government health expenditure is very low, even by Eastern European standards. In December 2012, the Prime Minister announced that UAH53 billion (US $5.8 billion) will be allocated for the public health sector from the national budget in 2013. He admitted that the sum is not enough for the Ukrainian healthcare system but it is the most that the government can afford during the economic crisis.
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Around 90% of the medical device market is supplied by imports.
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