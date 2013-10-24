The Memoir OUTRAGEOUS FORTUNE by Anthony Russell Is Now Available for Pre-Order Online at Anthony-russell.com

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/24/2013 -- The book OUTRAGEOUS FORTUNE Growing Up at Leeds Castle by Anthony Russell will be released in November, 2013. The book describes the childhood of the author at Leeds Castle, a place of opulence and magnificence. In this memoir, the author shares a completely new level of honesty, emotion and feeling never before revealed or expressed by him. In his childhood, Anthony Russell had felt isolated similar to being trapped inside a cocoon of luxury and convenience, completely detached from the real world. In this memoir, he also conveys his passion for music, acting and other activities, which were instrumental in developing him into a new person.



The author writes, “I was lucky with lineage. Money, and lots of it, appeared to grow on trees, especially those which adorned the Leeds Castle parkland, but there would be consequences for being handed everything of a material nature on a plate, with no clear indication of what one might be expected to do with such good fortune.”



Only a few can imagine growing up at great castles that house royals, but outsiders are only able to see the spectacular privilege and beauty portrayed by the larger-than-life structure; life behind the walls always remained a mystery. OUTRAGEOUS FORTUNE showcases Anthony Russell’s extraordinarily eloquent memoir consisting of his childhood and preparations for a modern creative way of life beyond the walls of the castle. Anthony Russell has successfully described the experiences of a small boy growing up in a castle without the inhibitions of a new writer; all the personalities of the castle seem to come to life on these pages. The author himself has turned his life around to be a better person in spite of the legacy and pride that has been thrust upon him. Those who wish to know more about this unimaginable luxury and lavishness can purchase OUTRAGEOUS FORTUNE.



Anjelica Huston, the Academy Award winning actress and an author says, “Anthony Russell reflects with sensitivity and precision on the opulence and grandeur of his childhood, lived in the serenity of two of the most beautiful castles in the British Isles.”



Anthony Russell’s passion for music can be seen from the video ‘I’m In Love With The Band’. He himself wrote the words and composed the music in a distinctive way, which is really soothing and beautiful as well. The e-book of OUTRAGEOUS FORTUNE can be pre-ordered via Amazon Kindle and Apple iTunes. The printed form can be purchased from Books.A.Million, Powell’s Books, Barnes & Noble Booksellers, Amazon and Indie Bound. The music video of the author can be viewed through the website anthony-russell.com and facebook.com/ARussellAuthor.



To get more information about Anthony Russell’s OUTRAGEOUS FORTUNE, visit http://www.anthony-russell.com



About OUTRAGEOUS FORTUNE

OUTRAGEOUS FORTUNE is a memoir written by Anthony Russell and is published in the UK by Robson Press and in the USA by St Martin’s Press. This book reveals the life of the author who grew up at the renowned and spectacular Leeds Castle, Kent.



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