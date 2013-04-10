The Memory Journalists Branch out Into Photojournalism Wedding Photography

Sacramento, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/10/2013 -- According to statistics released by The Wedding Report, there are over 2.1 million weddings in America every year, with over $4 billion dollars spent on photography alone. The change, however, says Jennifer Dunham Starr, owner of The Memory Journalists, a business specializing in wedding photography in Sacramento, is the way couples want their pictures taken for weddings.



"Yes, brides still want their pictures in the society pages announcing their weddings, and yes, they still want some of the traditional shots, but they want something different from what their parents had. Today's brides are wanting to tell their story differently, so that's what we do. It starts with the portraits and engagement shots. These sessions are designed to make you and your loved ones feel relaxed and comfortable while having your picture taken. By letting you interact naturally at your session, we attempt to capture the real you. Our basic session lasts approximately 1 hour and is held outdoors or on location. This way, shots come out natural, and our customers really seem to appreciate the difference."



This new photojournalistic style sounds intimidating, says the Starr. "We've coined the term "going beyond photojournalism", since we are not mere flies on the wall. We will laugh with you, cry with you, and share the sweetness in life with you. We go far beyond what most wedding photographers do. That's why we came up with the Treasured Moments and Heritage Plans, where we grow with you over the years, documenting your big moments over time."



She elaborates, explaining, "Our Treasured Moments program documents the growth during the first year of your child's life. Six sessions are included, starting with pregnancy and ending at one year of age. We can create special albums designed from all your favorite images taken throughout the year. And, Our Heritage program is our way of documenting our "clients for life". We'll be there for births, significant birthdays, special events, and weddings. It's our way of helping you document your memories to last for generations. So, when people sign on with us to do their wedding, they're really getting a whole lot more."



About The Memory Journalists

A Sacramento wedding photographer since 2002, The Memory Journalists cover Greater Sacramento and all of Northern California. In addition to weddings and engagement sessions, Jennifer Dunham Starr together with her husband Cory Starr formed the company to also cover photo sessions of newborns, babies' first steps and family portraits. Their style is classified as photojournalistic, however, their personal style covers far more than the typical photojournalism style. They employ a team experienced photographers to cover all events.