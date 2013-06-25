The Men's Wearhouse, Inc. (NYSE:MW) Investor Alert: Investigation Concerning Potential Securities Laws Violations

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors of The Men's Wearhouse, Inc. (NYSE:MW) shares over potential securities laws violations by The Men's Wearhouse and certain of its directors and officers in connection certain financial statements was announced .



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of The Men's Wearhouse, Inc. (NYSE:MW) concerning whether a series of statements by The Men's Wearhouse, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



The Men's Wearhouse, Inc. reported that its Total Revenue rose from over $1.9 billion for the 12 months period that ended on Jan. 30, 2010 to over $2.48 billion for the 12 months period that ended on Feb. 2, 2013, and that its Net Income for those time periods increased from $46.22 million to $131.72 million.



Shares of The Men's Wearhouse, Inc. (NYSE:MW) rose from $9.73 per share in March 2009 to $39.35 per share in February 2012.



On June 19, 2013, the Board of Directors of Men's Wearhouse (NYSE: MW) announced that it has terminated George Zimmer from his position as Executive Chairman. The Company also announced that it is postponing its Annual Meeting of Shareholders, which had originally been scheduled for June 19, 2013.

The Men's Wearhouse, Inc. gave no reason for the dismissal of their CEO.



However, Mr. Zimmer said in a short statement that :”Over the past several months I have expressed my concerns to the Board about the direction the company is currently heading” and that “Instead of fostering the kind of dialogue in the Boardroom that has, in part, contributed to our success, the Board has inappropriately chosen to silence my concerns by terminating me as an executive officer”



On June 21, 2013, NYSE:MW closed at $35.79 per share.



