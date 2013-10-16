The Men's Wearhouse, Inc. (NYSE:MW) Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Takeover

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors in The Men's Wearhouse, Inc. (NYSE:MW) shares was announced concerning whether a potential takeover of The Men's Wearhouse, Inc. by Jos. A. Bank would be unfair to investors in NYSE:MW shares.



Investors who purchased shares of the The Men's Wearhouse, Inc. (NYSE:MW) and currently hold any of those NYSE:MW shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm is at an early stage and concerns whether a takeover would be unfair to NYSE:MW investors.



On Oct. 9, 2013, The Men's Wearhouse, Inc. (NYSE:MW) announced that its Board of Directors has determined to reject an unsolicited, non-binding proposal from Jos. A. Bank to acquire Men's Wearhouse for $48.00 per share in cash.



Given that a retail analyst at Stiflel values Men's Wearhouse at $52 a share the investigation a law firm concerns whether the Men's Wearhouse Board of Directors will undertake an adequate sales process, adequately shop the company before entering into any transaction, maximize shareholder value by negotiating the best price, and act in the shareholders' best interests in connection with the proposed sale.



The Men's Wearhouse, Inc. reported that its Total Revenue increase from over $1.9 billion for the 12 months period that ended on Jan. 30, 2010, to over $2.48 billion for the 12 months period that ended on Feb. 2, 2013 and that its Net Income for those respective time periods increased from $46.22 million to $131.72 million.

Shares of The Men's Wearhouse, Inc. (NYSE:MW) grew from under $10 in March 2009 to as high as almost $41 per share in August 2013, jumped from $35.50 per share on Oct. 8, 2013, to $45.54 per share on Oct. 9, 2013, and reached $46.46 per share on Oct. 14, 2013.



On Oct. 15, 2013, NYSE:MW shares closed at $45.32 per share.



Those who are current investors in The Men's Wearhouse, Inc. (NYSE:MW) and purchased their Men's Wearhouse shares prior to the announcement, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Joelle Day

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com