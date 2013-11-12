The Men's Wearhouse, Inc. (NYSE:MW) Under Investor Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors in The Men's Wearhouse, Inc. (NYSE:MW) shares was announced concerning whether certain directors of The Men's Wearhouse, Inc. ( breached their fiduciary duties by rejecting the takeover offer for The Men's Wearhouse, Inc. by Jos. A. Bank.



Investors who purchased shares of the The Men's Wearhouse, Inc. (NYSE:MW) and currently hold any of those NYSE:MW shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm is at an early stage and concerns whether the rejection of the takeover bid for The Men's Wearhouse, Inc was in the best interested of NYSE:MW investors.



On Oct. 9, 2013, The Men's Wearhouse, Inc. (NYSE:MW) announced that its Board of Directors has determined to reject an unsolicited, non-binding proposal from Jos. A. Bank to acquire Men's Wearhouse for $48.00 per share in cash.



This represented a 42% premium to The Men's Wearhouse, Inc previous day closing stock price. However, Men’s Wearhouse rejected Jos. A Bank’s proposal and refused even to discuss a potential transaction.



On October 31, 2013, Jos. A. Bank informed The Men's Wearhouse, Inc. that it would consider increasing its proposal if it were given the opportunity to conduct due diligence into The Men's Wearhouse, Inc. business. Again, however, The Men's Wearhouse, Inc. responded that it was not interested in discussing a potential transaction with Jos. A. Bank.



The Men's Wearhouse, Inc. reported that its Total Revenue increase from over $1.9 billion for the 12 months period that ended on Jan. 30, 2010, to over $2.48 billion for the 12 months period that ended on Feb. 2, 2013 and that its Net Income for those respective time periods increased from $46.22 million to $131.72 million.



Shares of The Men's Wearhouse, Inc. (NYSE:MW) grew from under $10 in March 2009 to as high as almost $41 per share in August 2013, jumped from $35.50 per share on Oct. 8, 2013, to $45.54 per share on Oct. 9, 2013, and reached $46.46 per share on Oct. 14, 2013.



On November 11, 2013, NYSE:MW shares closed at $45.96 per share.



Those who are current investors in The Men's Wearhouse, Inc. (NYSE:MW) and purchased their Men's Wearhouse shares prior to the announcement, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Joelle Day

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com