The Meridian Tooth Chart Illustrates the Body and Teeth Relationship

For example, tooth number five is also known as the second molar. This tooth is tied to organs like the stomach, bladder, and spleen. Tooth number one is the third molar and comprises one of the wisdom teeth. This tooth is associated with one of the body's most important organs: the heart. It also has a relationship with the nervous system and even the mind.



