The Mexican Defense Industry - Defense Procurement Market Dynamics to 2015: Market Profile - Latest Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/28/2012 -- Synopsis: This report provides in-depth information on the dynamics of Mexican defense procurement and trend analysis of imports and exports.
The figures are based on trend indicator values (TIV) expressed in US$ million at constant (1990) prices. Although figures are expressed in US$, TIVs do not represent the financial value of goods transferred. Rather, TIVs are an indication of the volume of arms transferred.
Summary
ICD Research's "The Mexican Defense Industry - Defense Procurement Market Dynamics to 2015: Market Profile" is an essential source of information on imports and exports by key segments covering the defense industry in Mexico
Historically, Spain, the US and Russia are the main suppliers of arms to Mexico. In the review period, imports from Spain and the US accounted for 39% and 31% of Mexico’s total defense imports, respectively
