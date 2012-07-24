New Defense research report from ICD-Research is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/24/2012 -- This report is the result of ICD Research / Strategic Defence Intelligence's extensive market and company research covering the Mexican defense industry. It provides detailed analysis of both historic and forecast defense industry values including key growth stimulators, analysis of the leading companies in the industry, and key news.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
The Mexican defense Industry Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2016 offers the reader an insight into the market opportunities and entry strategies adopted by foreign original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to gain market share in the Mexican defense industry.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
During the review period, the Mexican defense budget recorded a CAGR of 8.7%, as expenditure was driven by measures to control drug trafficking and organized crime, and through contributions to United Nations (UN) peacekeeping missions. In 2011, the Mexican defense budget stood at 0.48% of GDP and is expected to increase to 0.6% of GDP by 2016, as a result of an increase in defense expenditure of US$8.97 billion by 2016. Between 2007 and 2011, Mexico's capital expenditure allocation stood at 3.8% of the total defense budget and is expected to increase to 4.2% over the forecast period due to higher allocation for equipment purchases.
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
Mexico's campaign against drugs gained momentum after President Felipe Calderon took office in December 2006, which resulted in the death of over 5,700 people in 2008 and 7,000 people in 2009, as opposed to 1,300 people in 2005. Moreover, the drug gangs are reported to have access to high end sophisticated weaponry such as grenades, launchers, machine guns, mortars, and anti-tank rockets that are traded from across the border of their immediate neighbor, the US. In response to this, the Mexican MoD is acquiring city-wide surveillance and monitoring systems, UAVs, aerostats, medium-lift helicopters, maritime patrol aircraft, and aircraft with advanced electro-optical surveillance turrets.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
The Mexican defense Industry Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2016 provides detailed analysis of the current industry size and growth expectations from 2012 to 2016, including highlights of key growth stimulators. It also benchmarks the industry against key global markets and provides a detailed understanding of emerging opportunities in specific areas.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Productos Mendoza, Aviabaltika de Mexico
