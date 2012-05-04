New Consumer Goods research report from Timetric is now available from Fast Market Research
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/04/2012 -- The Mexican Interior Products Industry, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016: Rising Exports to Drive Industry Growth provides a top-level overview and detailed market, category and company specific insights into the operating environment for interior products manufacturers and retailers. It is an essential tool for companies active across the Mexican interior products market, including producers, distributors and new competitors considering entering the industry.
Key Highlights
- The Mexican interior products market is highly dependent on exports to the US and is one of the fastest-growing markets in Latin America, registering a CAGR of 4.96% during the review period, higher than any of the EU nations.
- The market registered a slower growth rate of 0.03% and 0.11% during the global financial crisis in 2008 and 2009, due to weak domestic financial conditions and reduced demand from the US.
- Mexico's GDP registered a sharp decline of 6.7% in 2009, but confidence was restored in 2010 when GDP recovered to record a growth rate of 8.5%. Both the construction and housing industries experienced robust growth following 2009's decline, which in turn increased demand for interior products.
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Mexican interior products market:
- Historical values for the interior products industry for 2007-11 and forecast figures for 2012-16
- Supporting text on individual markets and values for categories for 2007-11 and forecasts to 2016
- Analysis of production, trade, distribution and consumption dynamics
- Porter's Five Forces analysis of the competitive landscapes for manufacturers and retailers
Reasons to Get this Report
- This report will help to inform your strategic business decisions using strong historic and forecast market sizing data
- This report will help you to understand manufacturing, trade, retail and demand-side dynamics within the Mexican interior products market highlighting key market trends and growth opportunities
- This report will help you to assess the competitive dynamics in the interior product manufacturing and retail sectors
- This report will help you to identify the growth opportunities and industry dynamics within 11 key product categories - bathroom products, bedroom products, fabrics and soft furnishings, flooring products, furnishing products, kitchen products, lighting products, office furniture products, tableware and decorative products, wallcoverings and window coverings and treatments.
