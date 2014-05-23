The Miami Herald Features Record-Breaking Sale by William Pierce

Miami Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2014 -- William Pierce, #1 Realtor in Southeast Florida, was recently mentioned in The Miami Herald for his record-breaking sale of a Miami Beach Condo.



The article, which was published this past Wednesday, centered on a high-profile sale of a penthouse at the St. Regis Bal Harbour, a well-known condo that William Pierce has considerable familiarity with as a preeminent luxury real estate expert.



The unit had been sold for $22.75 million, which paled in comparison to the value of William Pierce's 2013 sale of two units at "The Residences of the Miami Beach Edition", a high-end preconstruction condo. Speaking in the context of prestigious sales, the article noted that:



"…two units being consolidated into one at The Edition Miami Beach went under contract for $34 million. That sale, handled by agent William P.D. Pierce of Coldwell Banker, is expected to close in September 2014."



The sale, which had garnered tremendous media attention at the time, still remains the most expensive condo sale in the history of Florida, a significant achievement given the state's large and growing luxury condo market. The continued coverage of William Pierce’s involvement in that sale reflects his leading role as a South Florida real estate expert.



The Realtor has a long and noteworthy track record in delivering excellent service, attaining the International Presidents Club Premier from NRT, the largest residential real estate brokerage firm in North America, and previously receiving Coldwell Banker's International President's Circle on more than one occasion. Recently received Legends Society Award from Coldwell Banker.



About William Pierce

The #1 Realtor in Southeast Florida, William Pierce has continued to apply his characteristically energetic and productive approach to real estate in 2014.